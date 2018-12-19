Boeing Co (BA) Holdings Trimmed by Whitener Capital Management Inc.

Whitener Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,845 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $125,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at $163,000. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 544.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Boeing by 135.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 531 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a $387.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. Argus reiterated a “fair value” rating and set a $395.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on Boeing from $426.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $410.21.

Shares of BA stock opened at $328.06 on Wednesday. Boeing Co has a 52-week low of $293.01 and a 52-week high of $394.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $179.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 4,176.41% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $25.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 15.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 8th will be paid a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 7th. This is an increase from Boeing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. Boeing’s payout ratio is presently 56.81%.

Boeing declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aircraft producer to buy up to 11.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Boeing news, SVP Jenette E. Ramos sold 1,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.52, for a total transaction of $602,732.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Diana L. Sands sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total value of $1,750,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

