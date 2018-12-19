Boenning & Scattergood Inc. Trims Position in Alphabet Inc (GOOGL)

Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,048 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 333.3% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Emerald Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $137,000. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $179,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 47.7% during the second quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 161 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,043.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The company has a market capitalization of $731.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $984.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,291.44.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $13.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $2.52. The business had revenue of $27.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.32 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.40%. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 45.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,415.00 to $1,315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Macquarie reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 27th. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,355.00 to $1,465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,450.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,330.16.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

