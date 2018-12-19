BOK Financial Co. (BOKF) Shares Sold by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC lessened its stake in shares of BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 547,902 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 184,286 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC owned 0.84% of BOK Financial worth $53,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BOKF. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in BOK Financial during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the second quarter worth about $120,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the second quarter worth about $133,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the third quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BOK Financial during the third quarter worth about $201,000. 36.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $74.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.09. BOK Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.80 and a fifty-two week high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $408.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.09 million. BOK Financial had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 11.84%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BOK Financial Co. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 26th. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from BOK Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. BOK Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.81%.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 1,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.40, for a total value of $86,088.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 170,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,365,808.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph A. Gottron II bought 400 shares of BOK Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $86.07 per share, for a total transaction of $34,428.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,274.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 60.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BOKF has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush set a $105.00 price target on shares of BOK Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Stephens set a $114.00 price target on shares of BOK Financial and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.71.

BOK Financial Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

