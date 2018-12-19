Bonpay Price Reaches $0.0293 on Exchanges (BON)

Bonpay (CURRENCY:BON) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 19th. Over the last seven days, Bonpay has traded up 7.1% against the dollar. Bonpay has a total market capitalization of $330,956.00 and approximately $18,880.00 worth of Bonpay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bonpay token can currently be bought for about $0.0293 or 0.00000758 BTC on popular exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and C-CEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bonpay Profile

Bonpay was first traded on October 1st, 2017. Bonpay’s total supply is 21,745,688 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,290,301 tokens. The Reddit community for Bonpay is /r/Bonpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bonpay’s official Twitter account is @Bonpay_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bonpay is medium.com/@bonpay. The official website for Bonpay is bonpay.com.

Buying and Selling Bonpay

Bonpay can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, CoinExchange, Mercatox and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonpay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonpay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bonpay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

