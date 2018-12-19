Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) Shares Sold by Jefferies Group LLC

Jefferies Group LLC trimmed its stake in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,051 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. QUANTRES ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $226,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $240,000. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BXP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 15th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Sunday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 26th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Boston Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.07.

Shares of Boston Properties stock opened at $120.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.61. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.57 and a 1 year high of $132.82.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $686.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.30 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 6.75%. Boston Properties’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Boston Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th.

Boston Properties Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

