Botswana Diamonds (BOD) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Northland Securities

Botswana Diamonds (LON:BOD)‘s stock had its “speculative buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Northland Securities in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Shares of LON:BOD opened at GBX 0.58 ($0.01) on Monday. Botswana Diamonds has a 52 week low of GBX 1 ($0.01) and a 52 week high of GBX 2.65 ($0.03).

About Botswana Diamonds

Botswana Diamonds plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diamond exploration and project development company. The company has a joint venture with OJSC Alrosa for exploring 17 producing mines, as well as a joint venture with Brightstone for holding 13 licenses in the Gope area located to the southwest of the Orapa region of Botswana; and holds 3 prospecting licenses in the Orapa Region covering a total of 733 square kilometers.

