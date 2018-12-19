Bramshill Investments LLC Takes $383,000 Position in AutoNation, Inc. (AN)

Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 9,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of AutoNation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $774,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,607,000 after acquiring an additional 33,300 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 56.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of AutoNation by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 161,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,863,000 after acquiring an additional 40,857 shares during the last quarter. 64.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AN shares. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on shares of AutoNation from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of AutoNation from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of AutoNation from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AutoNation from $44.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AutoNation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

In related news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,407,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 74,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total transaction of $3,019,523.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,205 shares in the company, valued at $6,844,261.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AN opened at $34.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.21. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.00 and a 12-month high of $62.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.86.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.10% and a return on equity of 16.21%. AutoNation’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. Analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

