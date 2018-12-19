Brandon M. Anderson Sells 500 Shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (TRP) Stock

Tc Pipelines Lp (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) Director Brandon M. Anderson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.40, for a total transaction of C$26,700.00.

TSE:TRP opened at C$51.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.12, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.47. Tc Pipelines Lp has a one year low of C$48.92 and a one year high of C$62.31.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported C$1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$3.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Tc Pipelines Lp will post 3.82000002190367 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%. Tc Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.88%.

TRP has been the subject of a number of research reports. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$74.00 to C$69.00 in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Tc Pipelines from C$62.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Monday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$69.00 price objective on shares of Tc Pipelines in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$66.56.

About Tc Pipelines

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation and individual facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

