Breakout Price Tops $0.0293 on Top Exchanges (BRK)

Breakout (CURRENCY:BRK) traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 19th. During the last seven days, Breakout has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Breakout has a total market cap of $555,806.00 and $3,784.00 worth of Breakout was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Breakout coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0293 or 0.00000775 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex and LiteBit.eu.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009831 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000645 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000230 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007883 BTC.

PX (PX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Breakout Coin Profile

BRK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 15th, 2015. Breakout’s total supply is 18,949,258 coins. The Reddit community for Breakout is /r/breakoutcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Breakout’s official website is www.breakoutcoin.com. Breakout’s official Twitter account is @BreakoutGaming and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Breakout Coin Trading

Breakout can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Breakout directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Breakout should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Breakout using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

