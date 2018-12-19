Brickblock Price Hits $0.0310 on Major Exchanges (BBK)

Brickblock (CURRENCY:BBK) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 19th. Brickblock has a market capitalization of $2.33 million and approximately $53,857.00 worth of Brickblock was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Brickblock token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0310 or 0.00000826 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, IDEX and BitMart. In the last week, Brickblock has traded down 11% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Brickblock

BBK is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2018. Brickblock’s total supply is 265,000,143 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,131,283 tokens. The official message board for Brickblock is blog.brickblock.io. The Reddit community for Brickblock is /r/BrickBlock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Brickblock’s official website is www.brickblock.io. Brickblock’s official Twitter account is @brickblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Brickblock

Brickblock can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMart, IDEX and Gate.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Brickblock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Brickblock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Brickblock using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

