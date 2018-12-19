Bridges Investment Management Inc. Invests $293,000 in Yum China Holdings Inc (YUMC) Stock

Bridges Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Yum China Holdings Inc (NYSE:YUMC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the second quarter worth about $130,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum China in the third quarter worth about $139,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth about $192,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yum China during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum China alerts:

YUMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yum China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Bank of America upgraded Yum China from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum China presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.75.

In related news, insider Angela Ai sold 8,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $312,564.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $637,980.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Riu Sun sold 8,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $306,782.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,883. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,591 shares of company stock worth $756,954. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YUMC opened at $34.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.55. Yum China Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $48.75.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 6.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yum China Holdings Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 26th. This is an increase from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 33.80%.

WARNING: This article was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this article on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this article can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/bridges-investment-management-inc-invests-293000-in-yum-china-holdings-inc-yumc-stock.html.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates in two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, East Dawning, and Little Sheep brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, and Mexican-style food categories.

Featured Article: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.