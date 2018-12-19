Bridges Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in ConocoPhillips (COP)

Bridges Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,435 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in COP. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 159.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,600 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,617,000 after buying an additional 23,100 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.0% during the second quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 98,654 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $6,868,000 after buying an additional 10,582 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,001,379 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $69,716,000 after buying an additional 9,901 shares during the last quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6,606.3% during the second quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 6,438 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 6,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the second quarter valued at about $209,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COP opened at $61.91 on Wednesday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $50.18 and a 52-week high of $80.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $74.31 billion, a PE ratio of 103.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.23.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The energy producer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 14.62%. The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.48 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 12th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 203.33%.

COP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $88.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets set a $78.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.12.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

