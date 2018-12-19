Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (BSIG) Stake Lessened by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in Brightsphere Investment Group PLC (NYSE:BSIG) by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 359,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,112 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Brightsphere Investment Group were worth $5,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 10,714.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 8,903 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $316,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $426,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Brightsphere Investment Group news, major shareholder Hna Eagle Holdco Llc sold 4,598,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.80, for a total value of $58,861,644.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BSIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Brightsphere Investment Group from $18.50 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Brightsphere Investment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.92.

Shares of NYSE:BSIG opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. Brightsphere Investment Group PLC has a fifty-two week low of $10.70 and a fifty-two week high of $18.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Brightsphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 135.80% and a net margin of 6.71%. The business had revenue of $230.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Brightsphere Investment Group’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brightsphere Investment Group PLC will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Brightsphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.56%.

Brightsphere Investment Group Company Profile

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

