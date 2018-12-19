British American Tobacco Plc Ads (BATS) Price Target Cut to GBX 4,010

British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 5,150 ($67.29) to GBX 4,010 ($52.40) in a research report report published on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

BATS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 5,250 ($68.60) price target on British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,400 ($57.49) price target on British American Tobacco Plc Ads and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a report on Wednesday, September 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco Plc Ads currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 4,295.88 ($56.13).

Get British American Tobacco Plc Ads alerts:

Shares of LON:BATS opened at GBX 2,562 ($33.48) on Tuesday. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 12-month low of GBX 4,064 ($53.10) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,643.60 ($73.74).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 27th will be paid a GBX 48.80 ($0.64) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%.

In other news, insider Giovanni Giordano sold 475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,465 ($45.28), for a total value of £16,458.75 ($21,506.27).

British American Tobacco Plc Ads Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Plc Ads Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco Plc Ads and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.