Brokerages Anticipate Primerica, Inc. (PRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $494.24 Million

Equities analysts expect Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) to report sales of $494.24 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Primerica’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $494.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $494.12 million. Primerica posted sales of $442.94 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primerica will report full-year sales of $1.90 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.07 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Primerica.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Primerica had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $484.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Primerica’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PRI shares. Citigroup downgraded Primerica from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Primerica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.40.

Shares of NYSE:PRI traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $102.08. The company had a trading volume of 3,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,984. Primerica has a 52-week low of $90.05 and a 52-week high of $128.35. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.12%.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total value of $239,600.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 28,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,431,910.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.21, for a total transaction of $348,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,287 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,587,002.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,856 shares of company stock worth $908,390 in the last quarter. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,838,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 2nd quarter valued at about $212,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 102.6% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Further Reading: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primerica (PRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.