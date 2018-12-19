Brokerages Expect Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (APLS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:APLS) will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Apellis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Apellis Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.60) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, March 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apellis Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.38) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.41) to ($2.35). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($3.05) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.24) to ($2.85). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Apellis Pharmaceuticals.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.05.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on APLS shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $53.00 target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apellis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.67.

Shares of APLS opened at $16.31 on Friday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $11.45 and a 12-month high of $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 14.90, a quick ratio of 14.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $954.44 million and a P/E ratio of -4.44.

In related news, major shareholder Morningside Venture Investment purchased 81,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.48 per share, with a total value of $1,584,172.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $107,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 186.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $247,000. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapeutic compounds for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is APL-2 to treat geographic atrophy, wet age-related macular degeneration, paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, autoimmune hemolytic anemia, and nephrology.

