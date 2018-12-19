Brokerages Expect Viad Corp (VVI) to Announce -$0.04 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Viad’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is $0.02. Viad posted earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Viad will report full year earnings of $2.43 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.45. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.57 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Viad.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $358.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.40 million. Viad had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 9.90%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. ValuEngine cut Viad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Viad in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

VVI stock opened at $47.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $960.28 million, a P/E ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.85. Viad has a 12-month low of $46.17 and a 12-month high of $62.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. Viad’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Viad by 395.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,146 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in shares of Viad in the 2nd quarter worth $235,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viad in the 2nd quarter worth $314,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viad in the 2nd quarter worth $326,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Viad in the 2nd quarter worth $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and the United Arab Emirates. The company operates in two business groups, GES and Pursuit. It offers event planning and production, look and feel design, layout and floor plan designs, furnishings and carpet, show traffic analysis, marketing and strategy, electrical distribution, cleaning, plumbing, overhead and booth rigging, and material handling services; and signage products and common area structures.

