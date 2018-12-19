Brokerages Set American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (ARA) PT at $21.80

American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $21.80.

ARA has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on American Renal Associates from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on American Renal Associates in a research report on Friday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Leerink Swann upgraded American Renal Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered American Renal Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of American Renal Associates by 94.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 495,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,818,000 after buying an additional 240,542 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Renal Associates by 33.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 816,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,869,000 after purchasing an additional 203,211 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in American Renal Associates by 111.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 347,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,480,000 after acquiring an additional 183,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in American Renal Associates by 12.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,232,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,691,000 after acquiring an additional 133,940 shares during the period. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in American Renal Associates by 44.3% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 403,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,361,000 after acquiring an additional 123,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ARA opened at $12.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.00. American Renal Associates has a twelve month low of $12.64 and a twelve month high of $24.07. The company has a market capitalization of $436.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 2.01.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.06. American Renal Associates had a positive return on equity of 22.30% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. The firm had revenue of $211.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. American Renal Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Renal Associates will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Renal Associates

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

