Brokerages Set Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (CNK) Price Target at $44.00

Shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CNK. MKM Partners upped their price target on Cinemark to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Cinemark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Cinemark in a report on Monday, October 15th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Cinemark from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 5th.

NYSE CNK traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.52. 53,288 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,123,180. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Cinemark has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $44.00. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.79.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.09. Cinemark had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 9.12%. The company had revenue of $754.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Cinemark’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cinemark will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Cinemark’s payout ratio is currently 56.64%.

In other news, CFO Sean Gamble sold 7,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $305,441.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,790,325.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 17,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 75,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 161,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

About Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of September 30, 2018, it operated 541 theatres with 6,014 screens in 41 states of the United States, Brazil, Argentina, and 13 other Latin American countries. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

