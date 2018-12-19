Brokerages Set Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) PT at $18.70

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.38.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GNK. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Thursday, October 11th.

Get Genco Shipping & Trading alerts:

In other news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 12,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.73, for a total value of $155,433.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,142 shares in the company, valued at $3,400,717.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 20,817 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.24, for a total transaction of $254,800.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,269,818.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNK. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 391.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 826,870 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,816,000 after acquiring an additional 658,468 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,131,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 119.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 612,530 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,494,000 after acquiring an additional 333,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 95.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 682,079 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after acquiring an additional 332,725 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 216.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 455,281 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,057,000 after acquiring an additional 311,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GNK opened at $7.89 on Friday. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $20.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $326.91 million, a P/E ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.43.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $92.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.91 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative net margin of 14.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ores, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. The company charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, such as commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genco Shipping & Trading and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.