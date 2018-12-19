Brokerages Set Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NAT) Price Target at $2.63

Shares of Nordic American Tanker Ltd (NYSE:NAT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.55.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NAT. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. BTIG Research began coverage on Nordic American Tanker in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Nordic American Tanker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. B. Riley began coverage on Nordic American Tanker in a research report on Friday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.25 target price on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $3.00 target price on Nordic American Tanker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 12th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the second quarter valued at $142,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 9.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,120,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,083,000 after buying an additional 607,170 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 116.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 60,328 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 32,471 shares in the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordic American Tanker during the second quarter valued at $1,512,000. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordic American Tanker by 40.5% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,491,784 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after buying an additional 430,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NAT traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.28. The stock had a trading volume of 72,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,532. Nordic American Tanker has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $3.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a current ratio of 4.29. The company has a market capitalization of $326.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of -0.09.

Nordic American Tanker (NYSE:NAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Nordic American Tanker had a negative return on equity of 12.76% and a negative net margin of 90.79%. The firm had revenue of $23.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.40 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nordic American Tanker will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 20th. This is a positive change from Nordic American Tanker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.54%. Nordic American Tanker’s payout ratio is -5.63%.

Nordic American Tanker Company Profile

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 33 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was founded in 1995 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

