Brokerages Set Snap-on Incorporated (SNA) Target Price at $197.00

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $197.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNA. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Snap-on from $216.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 19th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNA. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $952,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Snap-on by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,338,000 after buying an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 134,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Snap-on by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 76,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter.

SNA stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $147.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,311. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.31. Snap-on has a 12 month low of $141.63 and a 12 month high of $189.46.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $898.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.73 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.86% and a return on equity of 21.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Snap-on will post 11.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 19th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Snap-on’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 37.55%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. The company operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

