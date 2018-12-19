Brokerages Set Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX) Target Price at $28.00

Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.29.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VKTX. B. Riley began coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright set a $28.00 target price on Viking Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Viking Therapeutics to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 19th. BidaskClub cut Viking Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 8th.

VKTX traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.56. The stock had a trading volume of 35,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,416,357. The company has a market cap of $622.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of 2.85. Viking Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $24.00.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Viking Therapeutics will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Viking Therapeutics news, major shareholder Ligand Pharmaceuticals Inc sold 262,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $5,034,171.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VKTX. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Viking Therapeutics by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 2,877,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,123,000 after purchasing an additional 508,097 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Viking Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,315,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,877,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,123,000 after acquiring an additional 508,097 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 61.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 158,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 60,414 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Viking Therapeutics by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 127,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 43,960 shares during the period. 59.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program, VK5211, is an orally available, non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator in Phase II development for the treatment of patients recovering from non-elective hip fracture surgery; in Phase I clinical trials for improving lean body mass; and in pre-clinical trial for improving bone mineral density, bone mineral content, bone strength, and other measures.

