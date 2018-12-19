Brokers Issue Forecasts for TFI International Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (TFI)

TFI International Inc. (TSE:TFI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for TFI International in a report issued on Monday, December 17th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen expects that the company will earn $3.97 per share for the year. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Under Weight” rating on the stock.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.