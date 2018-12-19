Brokers Set Expectations for Alamos Gold Inc’s FY2020 Earnings (AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) – Investment analysts at Desjardins issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Alamos Gold in a research report issued on Thursday, December 13th. Desjardins analyst J. Wolfson forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on AGI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, CSFB reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Friday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.31.

NYSE:AGI opened at $3.44 on Monday. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of $2.90 and a 12 month high of $6.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.39.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 221.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 52,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares during the period. Fore Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alamos Gold by 179.2% in the second quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 72,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 46,730 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $341,000. Institutional investors own 58.61% of the company’s stock.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company holds interests in the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada; the Mulatos mine located within the Salamandra Concessions in the Sierra Madre Occidental mountain range in the east-central portion of the State of Sonora, Mexico; and the El Chanate mine that comprises 22 mineral concessions covering 4,618 hectares situated in the State of Sonora, Mexico.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.