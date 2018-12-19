Brokers Set Expectations for Under Armour Inc’s FY2018 Earnings (UAA)

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2018 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Under Armour in a research report issued on Thursday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Under Armour’s FY2019 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on UAA. Zacks Investment Research cut Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co cut Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on Under Armour from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Under Armour from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Under Armour from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.27.

NYSE:UAA opened at $18.81 on Monday. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $24.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 99.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of -0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Under Armour had a positive return on equity of 3.96% and a negative net margin of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 13.6% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860 shares during the last quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the third quarter valued at $1,547,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 33.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 133,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,006,000 after purchasing an additional 33,854 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Under Armour during the second quarter valued at $31,283,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 970.0% during the second quarter. Highland Capital Management LP now owns 107,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after purchasing an additional 97,000 shares during the last quarter. 41.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot, cold, and in between the extremes.

