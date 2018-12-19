Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Increases Stake in Kraft Heinz Co (KHC)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 59.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,238 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,778 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 80.7% in the third quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 28,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after buying an additional 12,685 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,653,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,220,000 after buying an additional 141,717 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 69.9% in the second quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 128,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,088,000 after buying an additional 52,959 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 2.5% during the second quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 50,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth about $389,000. 62.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Shares of KHC opened at $46.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kraft Heinz Co has a twelve month low of $45.88 and a twelve month high of $80.67. The stock has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.45.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 39.56%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 70.42%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. Bank of America set a $83.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. UBS Group set a $65.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $62.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a $64.00 price target on shares of Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.89.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/brown-brothers-harriman-co-increases-stake-in-kraft-heinz-co-khc.html.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Recommended Story: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.