BRYN MAWR TRUST Co Takes $213,000 Position in VANGUARD RUSSELL 3000 ETF (VTHR)

BRYN MAWR TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of VANGUARD RUSSELL 3000 ETF (BMV:VTHR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTHR. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in VANGUARD RUSSELL 3000 ETF by 156.0% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in VANGUARD RUSSELL 3000 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in VANGUARD RUSSELL 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in VANGUARD RUSSELL 3000 ETF by 192.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in VANGUARD RUSSELL 3000 ETF by 50.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VANGUARD RUSSELL 3000 ETF stock opened at $115.86 on Wednesday. VANGUARD RUSSELL 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $2,225.90 and a 1-year high of $2,408.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.603 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 13th.

