BT Group (BT) Stock Rating Upgraded by UBS Group

BT Group (NYSE:BT) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BT Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of BT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of BT Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Get BT Group alerts:

BT stock opened at $15.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80. BT Group has a 12 month low of $13.53 and a 12 month high of $18.97.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BT. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of BT Group by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $924,000 after buying an additional 6,451 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BT Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of BT Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $399,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of BT Group by 261.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 103,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,491,000 after buying an additional 74,579 shares during the period. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BT Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $153,000. 0.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BT Group Company Profile

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI)

Receive News & Ratings for BT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.