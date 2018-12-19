Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,074 Shares of Celgene Co. (CELG)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Celgene Co. (NASDAQ:CELG) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Celgene were worth $3,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CELG. Hills Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in Celgene by 4.9% during the third quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in Celgene by 7.0% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 10,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its stake in Celgene by 11.8% during the second quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 6,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A lifted its stake in Celgene by 6.4% during the second quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A now owns 11,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Celgene by 0.6% during the third quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,600,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on CELG. Citigroup decreased their price target on Celgene from $100.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded Celgene from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 5th. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Celgene in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Mizuho set a $117.00 price target on Celgene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 30th. Finally, UBS Group set a $94.00 price target on Celgene and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Celgene presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.39.

Celgene stock opened at $66.63 on Wednesday. Celgene Co. has a twelve month low of $65.76 and a twelve month high of $109.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $47.64 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.50.

Celgene (NASDAQ:CELG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.27. Celgene had a return on equity of 108.76% and a net margin of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. Analysts predict that Celgene Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

About Celgene

Celgene Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases worldwide. It offers REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for multiple myeloma (MM), myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), and mantle cell lymphoma; POMALYST/IMNOVID to treat multiple myeloma; OTEZLA, a small-molecule inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 4 for psoriatic arthritis and psoriasis; and ABRAXANE, a solvent-free chemotherapy product to treat breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers.

