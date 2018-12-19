Buckingham Capital Management Inc. Raises Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)

Buckingham Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 364,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,547 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises 1.8% of Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Buckingham Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $9,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 94,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,782 shares during the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,337,000. Signature Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 10,142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signature Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,294,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,307 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 155,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,988,000 after acquiring an additional 33,414 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $23.53 on Wednesday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $22.82 and a 1-year high of $31.08.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.6208 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 12th.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

