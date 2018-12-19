Bulldog Investors LLC Buys New Stake in Barings BDC Inc (BBDC)

Bulldog Investors LLC bought a new position in Barings BDC Inc (NASDAQ:BBDC) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 792,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,928,000. Barings BDC makes up about 2.2% of Bulldog Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Barings BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. BB&T Corp bought a new stake in Barings BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $110,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in Barings BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $127,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Barings BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Barings BDC in the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Barings BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 13th. TheStreet cut Barings BDC from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 11th.

In other news, insider C. Robert Jr. Knox purchased 10,000 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.15 per share, with a total value of $101,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Barings Llc purchased 49,700 shares of Barings BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,766.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,757,832 shares of company stock worth $17,616,910 over the last three months.

BBDC opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. Barings BDC Inc has a 52-week low of $9.24 and a 52-week high of $12.40.

Barings BDC (NASDAQ:BBDC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $12.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.27 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Triangle Capital Corp. engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

