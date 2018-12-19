Bulldog Investors LLC Invests $1.91 Million in Longevity Acquisition Corporation Units (LOACU) Stock

Bulldog Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Longevity Acquisition Corporation Units (OTCMKTS:LOACU) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 186,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,907,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Longevity Acquisition Corporation Units in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,024,000. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in Longevity Acquisition Corporation Units in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Longevity Acquisition Corporation Units in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Highland Capital Management LP bought a new position in Longevity Acquisition Corporation Units in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Longevity Acquisition Corporation Units in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $346,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS LOACU opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. Longevity Acquisition Corporation Units has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $10.99.

Longevity Acquisition Corporation Units Profile

Longevity Acquisition Corporation focuses on acquiring, engaging in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation, purchasing of assets, entering into contractual arrangements, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

