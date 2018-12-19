Bulldog Investors LLC Sells 29,498 Shares of Trident Acquisitions Corp. Units (TDACU)

Bulldog Investors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Trident Acquisitions Corp. Units (OTCMKTS:TDACU) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 389,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,498 shares during the period. Bulldog Investors LLC’s holdings in Trident Acquisitions Corp. Units were worth $3,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trident Acquisitions Corp. Units during the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trident Acquisitions Corp. Units during the second quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Cowen Inc. acquired a new stake in Trident Acquisitions Corp. Units during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,081,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Trident Acquisitions Corp. Units during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,632,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TDACU opened at $10.19 on Wednesday. Trident Acquisitions Corp. Units has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $10.25.

About Trident Acquisitions Corp. Units

Trident Acquisitions Corp. intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more target businesses primarily in the oil and gas or other natural resource sector. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in New York, New York.

