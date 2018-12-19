Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY Cuts Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (PG)

Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY lessened its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.4% of Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 14.1% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 76,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,942,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.6% in the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. American Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 16.6% in the second quarter. American Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.7% in the second quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. 58.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Societe Generale set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, November 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.22.

PG stock opened at $92.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.80. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $70.73 and a 52 week high of $96.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.37.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The business had revenue of $16.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Juan Fernando Posada sold 1,068 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $100,028.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,739 shares in the company, valued at $2,504,374.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider R. Alexandra Keith sold 1,463 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.89, for a total transaction of $131,509.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,018 shares in the company, valued at $4,046,668.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 502,927 shares of company stock worth $46,437,282 over the last 90 days. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

