BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Invests $451,000 in Barings BDC Inc (BBDC) Stock

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Barings BDC Inc (NASDAQ:BBDC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 45,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $451,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BBDC. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barings BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $101,000. BB&T Corp purchased a new stake in Barings BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $110,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in Barings BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $127,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Barings BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in Barings BDC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000.

BBDC opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. Barings BDC Inc has a 12 month low of $9.24 and a 12 month high of $12.40.

Barings BDC (NASDAQ:BBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $12.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.27 million.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.33%.

In other Barings BDC news, insider Barings Llc purchased 68,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.47 per share, for a total transaction of $649,642.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul John Thompson purchased 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.20 per share, with a total value of $122,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,757,832 shares of company stock valued at $17,616,910 in the last 90 days.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barings BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Barings BDC from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Barings BDC from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th.

Barings BDC Profile

Triangle Capital Corp. engages in the provision of customized financing primarily to lower middle market companies. Its investment objective is to seek returns by generating current income from our debt investments, and capital appreciation from our equity-related investments. Its portfolio includes Aden and Anais, AGM Automotive, All Metals, American Silk, Avantor Performance Materials, and others.

