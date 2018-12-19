Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (COG) Shares Sold by BlueMountain Capital Management LLC

BlueMountain Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 53.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,372 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 128,572 shares during the quarter. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in COG. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,530,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 195,737 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after purchasing an additional 10,756 shares in the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 55,641 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 467,051 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,518,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 972,760 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $21,907,000 after purchasing an additional 274,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COG opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.94 and a fifty-two week high of $29.56. The stock has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a PE ratio of 47.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.29.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Cabot Oil & Gas’s revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Cabot Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, December 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Williams Capital set a $27.00 price target on Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 price target on Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $32.00 price target on Cabot Oil & Gas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Cabot Oil & Gas presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.33.

Cabot Oil & Gas Company Profile

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 172,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; and the Eagle Ford Shale with approximately 79,000 net acres in the oil window of the play located in Atascosa, Frio, and La Salle Counties, Texas.

