Caesars Entertainment Co. (CZR) Director Purchases $140,000.00 in Stock

Caesars Entertainment Co. (NASDAQ:CZR) Director Don R. Kornstein purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,864. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Caesars Entertainment stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.55. 25,694,419 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,903,172. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94, a PEG ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.16. Caesars Entertainment Co. has a 12-month low of $6.51 and a 12-month high of $14.50.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 25.75%. On average, analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment Co. will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $290,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $9,601,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in Caesars Entertainment in the second quarter valued at $1,245,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 260.3% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 34,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 24,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 246.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 536,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after acquiring an additional 381,669 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on CZR. BidaskClub downgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Caesars Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.10.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was first posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/caesars-entertainment-co-czr-director-purchases-140000-00-in-stock.html.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides casino-entertainment and hospitality services in the United States and internationally. The company operates 36,000 slot machines and 2,700 table games, as well as other games comprising keno, poker, and race and sports books; and buffets, restaurants, bars, nightclubs, and lounges located throughout its casinos, as well as banquets and room service.

Recommended Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.