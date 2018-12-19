Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Buys New Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% during the second quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% during the second quarter. Torch Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,852,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the second quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 59,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,240,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.3% during the second quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 9,078 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 12,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JPM shares. Bank of America upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 14th. Vining Sparks restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $130.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.04.

In other news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 1,150 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $108.94 per share, with a total value of $125,281.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,632 shares in the company, valued at $286,730.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $98.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.10. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $98.43 and a twelve month high of $119.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $27.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.20 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 4th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 46.58%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking, Corporate & Investment Bank, Commercial Banking, and Asset & Wealth Management. The Consumer & Community Banking segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, payment processing services, auto loans and leases.

