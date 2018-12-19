Caleres (CAL) to Repurchase 2,500,000 Stock

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan, which permits the company to repurchase 2,500,000 outstanding shares on Friday, December 14th. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $28.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.87. Caleres has a one year low of $27.10 and a one year high of $41.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The textile maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $776.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $765.00 million. Caleres had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 3.21%. Caleres’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Caleres will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 24th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Caleres’s payout ratio is currently 12.96%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Caleres from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Caleres from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Loop Capital set a $30.00 target price on shares of Caleres and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Caleres from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.33.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

