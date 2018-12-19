California First National Bancorp (CFNB) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of California First National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CFNB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning.

OTCMKTS CFNB opened at $14.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $164.55 million, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.17. California First National Bancorp has a one year low of $14.16 and a one year high of $17.94.

Get California First National Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 7th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 3.09%. This is a positive change from California First National Bancorp’s previous annual dividend of $0.48.

About California First National Bancorp

California First National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for California First National Bank that provides banking services in the United States. The company accepts interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and IRA deposit products.

Recommended Story: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for California First National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California First National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.