Canadian National Railway (CNR) Price Target Cut to C$128.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$130.00 to C$128.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CNR. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 27th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$111.00 to C$118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 7th. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$121.00 to C$127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$119.00 to C$112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$116.00 to C$120.00 in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$117.92.

Shares of CNR stock opened at C$101.60 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of C$90.84 and a 52 week high of C$118.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.56.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) (NYSE:CNI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The company reported C$1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.46 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$3.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.54 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 6.28000070828899 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Douglas Allan Macdonald sold 7,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$111.45, for a total value of C$813,473.55. Also, insider Kimberley A. Madigan sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$88.02, for a total transaction of C$79,218.00.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company engages in rail and related transportation business. The company transports cargo serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers. It operates a network of approximately 20,000 route miles of track spans Canada and mid-America connecting the Atlantic, the Pacific, and the Gulf of Mexico.

