Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.65

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 18th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.65 per share on Monday, January 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 27th.

CP opened at C$246.37 on Wednesday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of C$212.50 and a 52-week high of C$291.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.25.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 18th. The company reported C$4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$4.09 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.90 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 16.3299997862318 EPS for the current year.

In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, insider Chad Rolstad bought 125 shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$205.10 per share, with a total value of C$25,637.50. Also, insider Keith E. Creel sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$276.60, for a total value of C$304,260.00. Insiders have sold a total of 5,744 shares of company stock worth $1,607,383 over the last ninety days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CP shares. Raymond James set a C$340.00 target price on Canadian Pacific Railway and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 19th. National Bank Financial upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$303.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$270.00 to C$295.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$329.00 to C$331.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 19th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$274.00 to C$311.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$293.64.

WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/12/19/canadian-pacific-railway-limited-cp-plans-quarterly-dividend-of-0-65.html.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as finished vehicles and machineries, automotive parts, chemicals and plastics, petroleum and crude products, and metals and minerals, as well as forest, industrial, and consumer products.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.