Canadian Solar (CSIQ) Upgraded to Buy by Cascend Securities

Cascend Securities upgraded shares of Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Canadian Solar from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Canadian Solar from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, September 7th. BidaskClub cut Canadian Solar from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $14.00 price target on Canadian Solar and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 16th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Canadian Solar in a report on Thursday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.17.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

Shares of Canadian Solar stock opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. Canadian Solar has a one year low of $11.37 and a one year high of $17.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $928.63 million, a P/E ratio of 15.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The solar energy provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.50. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $767.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.13 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Canadian Solar will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSIQ. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 9.3% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 60,417 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares during the period. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 98.1% during the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 117,745 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 58,312 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 467.8% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,549 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 9,515 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 68.5% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 116,510 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 47,374 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Solar by 8.1% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 78,173 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the period. 39.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products primarily under the Canadian Solar brand name. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions, and Energy. Its products include various solar modules that are used in residential, commercial, and industrial solar power generation systems.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.