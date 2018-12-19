Canadian Western Bank (CWB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $25.30

Shares of Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$25.30 and last traded at C$25.56, with a volume of 202090 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$25.71.

CWB has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$35.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Friday, December 7th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$43.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Western Bank from C$33.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Friday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$35.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 14th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 13th. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.84%.

In other Canadian Western Bank news, Director Margaret Jean Mulligan bought 3,600 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction on Monday, December 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$26.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$95,544.00. Also, insider Lester Shore bought 1,000 shares of Canadian Western Bank stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$30.73 per share, with a total value of C$30,730.00. Insiders acquired 7,350 shares of company stock valued at $209,266 over the last quarter.

About Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB)

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, senior, chequing, youth, and student accounts, as well as specialized accounts, including corporate and commercial, organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts.

