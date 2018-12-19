Cango (CANG) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $8.07

Cango Inc – (NYSE:CANG) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $8.07 and last traded at $8.23, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

Several equities research analysts have commented on CANG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cango from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 12th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cango in a research note on Monday, September 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.90 price target on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 5.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CANG. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cango during the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Cango during the third quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Primavera Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cango during the third quarter valued at approximately $58,399,000. Finally, Warburg Pincus LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cango during the third quarter valued at approximately $302,687,000. Institutional investors own 21.19% of the company’s stock.

Cango Company Profile (NYSE:CANG)

Cango Inc operates an automotive transaction service platform that connects dealers, financial institutions, car buyers, and other industry participants in the People's Republic of China. It facilitates automotive financing services that include facilitating financing transactions from financial institutions to car buyers; automotive transactions between automotive wholesalers, dealers, and car buyers; and after-market services to car buyers.

