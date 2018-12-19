Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Evolus Inc (EOLS)

Evolus Inc (NASDAQ:EOLS) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Evolus in a report issued on Thursday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.96) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.31). Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.09).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evolus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evolus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.40.

NASDAQ EOLS opened at $12.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $345.30 million and a P/E ratio of -45.67. Evolus has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $39.50.

In related news, Director Kristine Romine bought 6,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $88,858.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David N. Gill bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.77 per share, for a total transaction of $38,310.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 17,147 shares of company stock worth $228,880.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Evolus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,113,000. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Evolus in the 3rd quarter valued at $12,289,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 615,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,465,000 after acquiring an additional 315,210 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 406,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after acquiring an additional 189,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Evolus by 87.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 406,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after acquiring an additional 189,277 shares during the last quarter. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers DWP-450, an injectable 900 kilodalton botulinum toxin type A complex designed to address the needs of the facial aesthetics market. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

