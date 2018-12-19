Capital World Investors Takes $11.84 Million Position in Godaddy Inc (GDDY)

Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Godaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 142,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,841,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GDDY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Godaddy during the third quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in Godaddy in the third quarter worth $153,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Godaddy in the second quarter worth $189,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Godaddy in the third quarter worth $202,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Godaddy in the third quarter worth $218,000. 94.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Godaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 11th. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Godaddy in a research report on Friday, November 2nd. TheStreet raised Godaddy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Godaddy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.07.

In other news, insider Rebecca Morrow sold 367 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total value of $27,227.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arne Josefsberg sold 45,000 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total value of $3,612,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,432.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 108,922 shares of company stock valued at $8,539,053. 7.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $61.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a PE ratio of 190.91, a P/E/G ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.79. Godaddy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $48.28 and a fifty-two week high of $84.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $679.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.79 million. Godaddy had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 8.01%. Godaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Godaddy Inc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; hosting products, such as shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

