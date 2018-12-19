Capital World Investors Takes $5.32 Million Position in Arco Platform Ltd (ARCE)

Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Arco Platform Ltd (NASDAQ:ARCE) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 233,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,320,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the third quarter valued at about $5,700,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the third quarter valued at about $13,431,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the third quarter valued at about $4,560,000. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the third quarter valued at about $5,700,000.

Several research firms recently commented on ARCE. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Arco Platform in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Itau BBA Securities began coverage on Arco Platform in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on Arco Platform in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Arco Platform in a research note on Sunday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ ARCE opened at $21.17 on Wednesday. Arco Platform Ltd has a one year low of $20.20 and a one year high of $25.59.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $16.48 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arco Platform Ltd will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

