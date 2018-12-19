Capstar Financial (CSTR) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

According to Zacks, “CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank. The Company offers banking products and services which include savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, mortgages, line of credit, wealth management and online banking. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CSTR. ValuEngine cut shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 28th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.80.

Shares of CSTR stock opened at $14.75 on Monday. Capstar Financial has a 12-month low of $13.93 and a 12-month high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $266.81 million, a P/E ratio of 36.88 and a beta of 0.90.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $14.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Capstar Financial will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Christopher G. Tietz acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $29,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,827.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 18.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 394,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,421 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc raised its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 300,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 300,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the period. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 289,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 5,591 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 185,713 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,101,000 after purchasing an additional 8,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.16% of the company’s stock.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for CapStar Bank that provides commercial banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Davidson, Sumner, Williamson, and the surrounding counties in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

